(Alexandria, MN)--Alex Vision Source, located at 2210 Highway 29 South in Alexandria, will host the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday, May 6 from 7:30 to 8:30 am. Wake Up Alexandria is a Chamber networking event that is open to everyone. It offers an opportunity for attendees to learn about the businesses and organizations within the community.
A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, Lutheran Social Service and NuVantage. All Chamber members will be placed in a drawing for the Pot of Gold, which is currently valued at more than $5,300.
Since 2016, Alex Vision Source has been providing quality vision care products and personalized optometric services to this area. The team provides comprehensive vision examinations and specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of a wide array of eye diseases, conditions, and problems using advanced, state-of-the-art diagnostic technology and products. For more information, visit alexvisionsource.com.