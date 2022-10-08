(Alexandria, MN) -- Saturday's 49th Annual Lions Meet of Champions featuried more than 1,300 cross country runners from Minnesota and South Dakota, with seven races being staged.
The meet is hosted by the Alexandria Evening Lions organization. This year's event featured seven races in various age categories.
Alexandria's Girls' Cross Country team earned second place honors behind Saint Paul Highland Park. Two runners placed in the top six overall for the Highland Park Scots, who finished as a runner-up to Edina in 2021. The Scots' team score was 79 points, followed by Alexandria's 134. Freshman Citori Halbe was the Cardinals' fastest finisher, completing the five kilometer event with a time of 18:59.2
A pair of distance running powers from the Saint Paul suburbs led the way in the Boys' Varsity event. Stillwater's top five finishers were among the 22 fastest in a field of 184 runners. This allowed the Ponies to score 77 points to edge the 2021 team champion, Mounds View by six points.
Conditions were quite favorable for racing at the Arrowwood Resort course on Saturday. As the 6th grade race began shortly after 10 AM, the temperature hovered around 40 degrees with a 10 mile-an-hour wind. In the early afternoon, Varsity runners were treated to sunshine -- enhancing the brilliant fall colors that dotted the race course -- along with temps that hovered around 60.
Alexandria Cardinal Cross Country Running Coach Travis Hochhalter will provide more details on his team's performances from Saturday's Lions Meet during an upcoming Cardinal Sports Report the week of October 10th. The radio program devoted to promoting Alexandria Cardinal sports airs on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately 8:15 in the morning, then again afternoons at 12:30 and 5:35.
The link below will guide you to the Gopher State Events web site, with detailed timing for each of the seven races that were staged on Saturday.
