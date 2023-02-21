(Twin Cities, MN)--Airlines have reportedly started issuing travel waivers to those flying to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in advance of this week's monster snowstorm. Delta, Sun Country, Southwest, and United have announced waivers this week as Minnesota is expected to be hit by a storm system that could produce up to two feet of snow in some areas.
The weather waivers will allow travelers to change flights and avoid the storm without paying fees or large fare differences. Those who wish to cancel rather than reschedule will be given credit towards a future flight that is good for a year.