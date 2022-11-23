Travel expected to reach pre-pandemic levels this year

(Courtesy: MSP International Airport)

(Minneapolis, MN)--The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is expecting a return to "normal" or to pre-pandemic traffic this Thanksgiving week. MSP says its busiest day is today, where more than 32,000 passengers will take to the air. AAA expects 4.5 Americans will travel by air to Thanksgiving destinations.  This figure is up eight-percent from last year.

