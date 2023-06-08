(St. Paul)--The only air rescue team in Minnesota will receive $18 million in funding from a recently signed transportation bill. The Minnesota Air Rescue Team performs up to 60 rescues a year, lifting people out of dangerous situations via aircraft. The team is made up of a group of twenty specially trained firefighters. The funding will provide the team with a new helicopter, a new airplane, and four new pilot positions.
Air rescue team in Minnesota to received $18 million in funding
