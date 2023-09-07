(Undated)--An Air Quality Alert remains in effect through 9 a.m. today. ((Thursday) The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency continues to issue an Air Quality Alert for fine particles pollution for west central Minnesota, and other parts of western and southern Minnesota. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to continue to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category.
Such groups, as those with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects.
MNZ041-042-047>049-054>058-064>067-073>075-082-083-091-092-071415-
Blue Earth-Brown-Chippewa-Douglas-Faribault-Kandiyohi-Lac Qui Parle-Martin-McLeod-Meeker-Nicollet-Pope-Redwood-Renville-Sibley-Stearns-Stevens-Swift-Todd-Watonwan-Yellow Medicine-
Including the tribal nation of Upper Sioux
Including the cities of Alexandria and Mankato
420 PM CDT Wed Sep 6 2023
...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THURSDAY.
* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine particles pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category.
* WHERE...Western Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The air quality alert has been extended until 9 AM Thursday for the western half of Minnesota due to wildfire smoke from Canada. Northwest winds will gradually clear the smoke from north to south overnight. Air quality is forecast to improve beginning Thursday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting
indoors.