(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert that is still in effect for parts of Minnesota through Thursday at 12 p.m. They say that sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects.
They say to limited your time outdoors and keep your windows closed until the air quality improves.
Air Quality Alert
MNZ041-042-043-047-048-181945-
Douglas-Morrison-Pope-Stevens-Todd-
Including the tribal nation of Mille Lacs
Including the city of Alexandria
142 PM CDT Wed May 17 2023
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT TONIGHT THROUGH 12 PM CDT THURSDAY...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category.
WHERE...central Minnesota.
WHEN...From 10 PM CDT tonight through 12 PM CDT Thursday.
IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of very heavy ground-level smoke from
wildfires in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan is currently
moving southeast and stretches from southern Manitoba to eastern
Montana. A strong cold front will pull this smoke eastward into
Minnesota.
Fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange AQI category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across west central Minnesota. This area includes Alexandria, Little Falls, and the tribal nations Mille Lacs. In the orange area, sensitive groups should avoid prolonged time outdoors.
Smoke may linger across Minnesota beyond the expiration time and this air quality alert may need to be extended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by email, text message, phone, or the Minnesota Air mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find additional information about health and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care- air-quality-and-health.