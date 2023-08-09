(Undated)--An Air Quality Alert remains in effect through 12 p.m. today. (Wednesday) The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued the alert. The area is in the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. Those who have lung disease should limit their time outdoors. Also, the very young and the elderly should also limit their time outdoors today.
Things should improve later today into tonight across the state.
Air Quality Alert
MNZ041>042-047>048-091700- Douglas-Pope-Stevens-Todd- Including the city of Alexandria 439 PM CDT Mon Aug 7 2023 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CDT TUESDAY TO NOON CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine particles pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. * WHERE...Central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 AM CDT Tuesday to noon CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in northern Canada is currently impacting central North Dakota. Light westerly winds over the region will cause the smoke to drift towards the Minn. border. Smoke is expected to reach northwest Minn. by 6 a.m. Tuesday and northeast Minn. by 3 p.m Tuesday. Northerly winds will push this smoke south early Wednesday. The smoke will impact north central MN on Wednesday, but air quality will begin to improve from north to south Wednesday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors. && For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land- climate/current-air-quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality- and-health.