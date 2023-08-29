(Undated)--The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert through Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. for most of western Minnesota. Officials say that the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category during the period.
Those with asthma along with children and the elderly may experience health effects from the smoke and may want to limit your time outdoors.
MNZ041-042-047-048-054>057-064-065-073-301100-
Chippewa-Douglas-Kandiyohi-Lac Qui Parle-Pope-Redwood-Renville-
Stevens-Swift-Todd-Yellow Medicine-
Including the tribal nation of Upper Sioux
Including the city of Alexandria
338 PM CDT Mon Aug 28 2023
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CDT TUESDAY TO 6 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine particles pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.
* WHERE...West central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 AM CDT Tuesday to 6 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in the Northwest Territories and northern Alberta is currently blanketing most of western Canada. This smoke will be brought into the Dakotas and western Minnesota early Tuesday morning by northerly winds. The smoke will quickly move south across the western one-third of the state, impacting northwest Minnesota in the morning, then the southwest part of the state in the afternoon through early Wednesday morning. The duration of smoke impacts will be brief at any one location, but concentrations may be very high and reach the Red AQI category for a few hours. Air quality will improve across southwest Minnesota Wednesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.
For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-quality-conditions. You can find additionalinformation about health and air quality athttps://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-and-health.