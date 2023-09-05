(Undated)--An Air Quality Alert is in effect for west central Minnesota through Wednesday morning. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. Those with asthma and other lung issues should limit their time outdoors.
Meanwhile, a Heat Advisory remains in effect for parts of eastern Minnesota as temperatures remain close to record territory for Tuesday.
Air Quality Alert
MNZ041-042-047-048-051815-
Douglas-Pope-Stevens-Todd-
Including the city of Alexandria
114 PM CDT Mon Sep 4 2023
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CDT TUESDAY TO 9 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine particles pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category.
* WHERE...West central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 AM CDT Tuesday to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong low pressure system will move across central Minnesota on Tuesday. Strong northerly winds behind the system will pull Canadian wildfire smoke into Minnesota. The smoke will reach the state by 6 a.m. Tuesday and impact northwest Minnesota through the end of the day. The frontal boundary over the state will keep smoke limited to this area for much of the day. As the system moves east, smoke is expected to reach southwest Minnesota around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Winds will become westerly, and smoke may progress eastward across southern Minnesota overnight. Smoke may also move into northeast Minnesota Tuesday evening as well. The alert will be expanded as needed on Tuesday. Northwest winds will continue on Wednesday and smoke will begin to clear the state. Air quality will first improve over northern Minnesota Wednesday morning. Air quality will improve Wednesday afternoon across southern Minnesota.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.