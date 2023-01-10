(Undated)--The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an Qir Quality Alert for central and northwestern Minnesota. The alert will run through Tuesday, Jan. 10, at noon.
Light winds combining with moisture from melting snow will trap fine particulate pollution near the surface in central and northwestern Minnesota through noon Tuesday. Air quality will gradually improve Tuesday afternoon as winds increase which will improve dispersion and bring in clearer air from the west.
Fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across northwestern and central Minnesota. This area includes The Twin Cities Metropolitan Area, St. Cloud, Moorhead, East Grand Forks, Alexandria, Brainerd, Hinckley and the tribal nations of Upper Sioux, Leech Lake, Red Lake, and Mille Lacs.