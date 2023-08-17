(Undated)--An Air Quality Alert is in effect for all of the region for fine particle pollution due to the Canadian wildfires. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued that Air Quality Alert for fine particles pollution from now through Friday at 11 p.m. They say the Air Quality Index is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category.
Air Quality Alert
MNZ041>045-047>070-073>078-082>085-091>093-190400-
Anoka-Benton-Blue Earth-Brown-Carver-Chippewa-Chisago-Dakota-Douglas-Faribault-Freeborn-Goodhue-Hennepin-Isanti-Kanabec-Kandiyohi-Lac Qui Parle-Le Sueur-Martin-McLeod-Meeker-Mille Lacs-Morrison-Nicollet-Pope-Ramsey-Redwood-Renville-Rice-Scott-Sherburne-Sibley-Stearns-Steele-Stevens-Swift-Todd-Waseca-Washington-Watonwan-Wright-Yellow Medicine-
Including the tribal nations of Mille Lacs, Prairie Island, and Upper Sioux
Including the cities of Albert Lea, Alexandria, Apple Valley, Blaine, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Buffalo, Burnsville, Eagan, Eden Prairie, Farmington, Hastings, Mankato, Maple Grove, Minneapolis, Minnetonka, Northfield, Plymouth, Prior Lake, Ramsey, Rogers, Rosemount, Roseville, Shakopee, St. Cloud, St. Louis Park, St. Paul, Stillwater, Waconia, White Bear Lake, and Woodbury
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM NOW TO 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine particles pollution. The Air Quality
Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category.
* WHERE...Central, west central, and southern Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 11 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in the Northwest Territories of Canada is moving south across central Canada and towards Minnesota on Wednesday. A strong cold front will bring this smoke across the entire state on Thursday.
Smoke will reach the border around midnight Thursday, the Twin Cities around noon, and southern Minnesota by 3 PM. This smoke may be heavy and air quality may reach the Red (Unhealthy) AQI category for much of eastern Minnesota. Smoke will linger across the eastern half of the state on Friday and fine particle levels will continue to be high for most of the day. Winds will become southerly Friday afternoon and smoke will begin to retreat away from the state and disperse. Air quality should improve below alert levels by the end of the day on Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.
For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow
mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health and air quality at
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-and-health.