(Undated)--The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert from Wednesday at 6 p.m. to Thursday at 6 a.m. for the area. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. This alert is for Douglas, Pope, Stevens, and other counties across central and west central Minnesota.
Officials say you should limit your time outdoors if you are someone in the sensitive category.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH 6 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category.
* WHERE...Douglas, Pope, and Stevens counties in central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 PM CDT Wednesday through 6 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wildfire smoke from Ontario will move into central Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The concentrations of fine particle pollution from the wildfire smoke will be sufficient to reduce air quality to the Orange (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups) category.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.
For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-and-health.