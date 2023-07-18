(Undated)--An Air Quality Alert is in effect through Tuesday night for parts of west central and northwestern Minnesota. This includes Grant, Otter Tail, and Wadena counties in our area.
Officials say that the air quality will be unhealthy for those with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects.
For more go to the Minnesota Control Agency's website.
Air Quality Alert
MNZ001>009-013>017-022>024-027>032-040-190300-
Clay-East Becker-East Marshall-East Otter Tail-East Polk-Grant-Hubbard-Kittson-Lake Of The Woods-Mahnomen-Norman-North Beltrami-North Clearwater-Pennington-Red Lake-Roseau-South Beltrami-South Clearwater-Wadena-West Becker-West Marshall-West Otter Tail-WestPolk-Wilkin-
Including the tribal nations of Leech Lake and Red Lake
Including the cities of Bemidji, Crookston, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, and Roseau
1209 PM CDT Mon Jul 17 2023
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 10 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.
* WHERE...Northwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Through 10 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Quebec has cycled around a very large low-pressure system near Hudson Bay and has looped around into northwestern Minnesota. Smoke will continue to move south along the Red River Valley and will linger across northwestern and west central Minnesota through Tuesday night. The
smoke will be slow to dissipate, and the alert may need to be locally extended depending on how fast the smoke dissipates on Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from moving indoors.