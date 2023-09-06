(Undated)--The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extend the Air Quality Alert through Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. for the area. This includes west central, central and much of southern Minnesota.
Officials say the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. Those with lung disease along with children and elderly persons should limit their time outdoors during this time.
Air Quality Alert
MNZ041>043-047>050-054>058-064>067-073>077-082>085-091>093-062300-
Benton-Blue Earth-Brown-Chippewa-Douglas-Faribault-Freeborn-Kandiyohi-Lac Qui Parle-Le Sueur-Martin-McLeod-Meeker-Morrison-Nicollet-Pope-Redwood-Renville-Rice-Sibley-Stearns-Steele-Stevens-Swift-Todd-Waseca-Watonwan-Yellow Medicine- Including the tribal nations of Mille Lacs and Upper Sioux Including the cities of Albert Lea, Alexandria, Mankato, and Northfield.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine particles pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category.
* WHERE...West central and south-central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy smoke is currently impacting the Red River valley region in northwest Minnesota. Smoke will continue to move east and the impact area will expand to include southwest and north central Minnesota. Smoke will move into these areas by 6 p.m. and will reach central Minnesota by 3 a.m. Wednesday. Smoke will be near the Twin Cities by 6 a.m.
Wednesday. The alert will be expanded again needed. The northern edge of the smoke plume should move into the state Wednesday morning and air quality should improve from north to south throughout the day Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.