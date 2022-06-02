(Miltona, MN)--Hang on, because the 2022 AIM Weekend Walleye Series Warrior Boats National Championship Shootout June 3-4 on Minnesota’s Lake Miltona is shaping up to be one of the most challenging events since the AWWS launched its first event.
“Why? In case you haven’t been following what’s been going on, the biggest reason is that virtually none of our teams have been on it since this week,” said Denny Fox, AIM national tournament director.
“That’s why we picked this location. No one has an edge. No one has the benefit of having been on this 5,700-acre, spring-fed lake until pre-fishing officially began on Memorial Day, Monday. But make no mistake. This lake is walleye-rich, and we’re about to prove that over two days of competition, all to see who wins that fantastic $50,000-plus package of an 1989DC Warrior, built only a few miles away in Melrose, powered by another fantastic Yamaha 150, and equipped with a yet another fantastic Garmin electronics package. Weigh-in ceremonies both days will be streamed live starting at 6 p.m. at AIM’s Facebook site.
“We’re happy to be here, the teams are ecstatic because of the non-advantage everyone has, so let’s see what our teams can find here in walleye country of central Minnesota. We’re so ready for this,” Fox said.
Mark Fredericks, owner/manager of Woodland Resort on Miltona, where the event is headquartered, said that the lake itself is about 3-1/2-feet higher than average due to a lot of spring runoff, meaning the fish will have more room to roam, and they’re ready for AIM. Miltona is connected to at least two other lakes, so fish will be moving post-spawn, looking for chow.
“We had our ice-out two weeks ago. We had a local tournament here and the top five boats did extremely well. If we get the sun to pop for four or five days (that’s in the early forecast), I think AIM’s going to hit it just right,” Fredericks said. “We’ll be flirting with some 80s the next few days. I’ve noticed some bait fish coming into the shallows, and with the late spring, you don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Joe Korkowski of Explore Alexandria said the whole area is ready and waiting for AIM teams to start pre-fishing Miltona on Memorial Day (Monday).
“Memorial Day is traditionally our start of summer, and to have this caliber of fishermen on Miltona is not only a tip of the hat to the waters we have, but I think it’s going to be a rewarding experience for anglers.
“We’ve had some really cool weather the last several weeks but I think that as the weather mellows, you’ll start to see more normal challenges. The whole idea behind AIM’s Catch-Record-ReleaseÔ is something the entire area is behind. We know the importance of keeping the fisheries well-stocked and also living for another day. There are generations of kids who want to be here fishing and AIM’s attention to that coincides with what this region is already behind,” Korkowski said.
“There’s a nice variety of structure in the lake, and the anglers are going to have to know these fish,” he said.
Don’t worry Joe, that’s how they got to compete in one of the most lucrative pro tourneys around.
Two of those who’ll be there are John Aarfor and son Chandler, of West Fargo and Milnor, North Dakota, respectively. They’ve been on the water with their Mercury 300 Pro XS-powered boat since Memorial Day. They’ve also never been on the lake until then.
“My son and I love the challenge of learning new tactics and fishing a different body of water. It’s the competitive streak that a person has,” John said. “We’ve always wanted to fish competitively and finally got the opportunity to fish two complete seasons of AIM. It’s forced us to learn and trust your electronics first and try different tactics.
“We consider ourselves trollers and love to troll crankbaits and we know there will be times where you’re going to have to Shiver Minnow or pitch a jig and minnow, so we’re trying to force ourselves to fish with those to give us more range,” he added. “If we’re not on the AIM circuit, that doesn’t make us go out and do different things so we’re just going to do the same thing over and over.
The pair took first at the North Dakota state championship and finished ninth in Team Of The Year in 2021. Enough to qualify for this weekend’s shot at the Warrior-Yamaha-Garmin package, but they would have like to have finished higher. “Two tournaments bit us hard, New Town and the Missouri. We had a decent pre-fish and the weather turned and we didn’t adjust fast enough,” he said.
“I have a couple of ideas about what we want to do on Miltona. We’ll be there from the first day of practice. I would imagine there’s going to be some live bait involved.
“AIM has picked an awesome lake. There should be some decent fish and you’ll get them shallow or deep depending on weed growth, Aarfor said.
“We’re going to be going up against guys like Tom Huynh, and that’s exciting, going against other teams that are pretty darn good sticks. We’re the ultimate underdogs. We’re going to put our heads down, work hard and have fun.”
Pre-Fish, Day One
We reached three AIM Shootout entrants after their first day of pre-fishing. We’ll report on what they find for the first two days leading up to the event.
After Day One, Aarfor said, “so far so good.” Meaning he’s found fish. That was Monday. With major thunderstorms moving in and continuing overnight, the air temperature was expected to drop 20 degrees. He’s hoping that by the time the tournament begins Friday, things will be more settled (prediction from National Weather Service: sunny, high around 69).
“We caught some fish, some nice fish, so hopefully by tournament time the temperatures will jump back into the 70s,” he added.
Elsewhere, the aforementioned Tom Huynh of Moorehead, MN, ended his first day puzzled, but undaunted.
“I came into Miltona and through it’d be a lot like (Lake) Ottertail for example and a lot of the other chain of lakes here near Alexandria, but it’s frustratingly different,” Huynh said. He’ll be fishing with Nate Wolske of Boy River, MN.
“It looks so much like them when you look at the charts. It’s early, so I’m hoping I can get on something. If I can find one or two fish relating to the same thing, I can run around and duplicate it. It’s my first time ever on this lake and we’re trying to figure it out. Right now, I’ve eliminated some things, what not to do and where not to fish, so that helps,” he said.
Meanwhile, we reached Guy Engebretson and son/daughter teammates Julia and Cole while he was waiting out a Day One tornado warning in the basement of a house, but he did have time for a brief report. He’ll be fishing Day One of the Shootout with Cole, and Day Two with Julia.
“I’m a little surprised,” Engebretson said. Not by the tornado, but by Miltona’s lack of weeds. “The weed growth is far behind Wisconsin, but the water is warming up. Tomorrow it will be cold and windy so I think this championship will be all about change. Everything’s going to change day by day. Water temperatures will come back up so it’s definitely going to be a tournament where you’re going to have to adapt very quickly,” he said.
Now, did he find fish? Yup.
“I found a few fish today. I didn’t fish super hard, I did mostly graphing and getting familiar with the lake. So, I did so-so, we’ll say.”
Pre-Fish, Day Two
It was more of the same for our trio, who launched on Tuesday with winds up to 40mph and threat of rain following those tornado warnings Monday.
“I tell you what,” said Aarfor. “About 4:30 yesterday there were major thunderstorms and 70mph wind gusts, so it’s been interesting. The water is mud in places today.
“I was on the water and side-scanned all day. Today was a scouting mission. It’s starting to settle down a little, but we need some stable weather. My North Dakota guys will get this, but it’s a lot like Lake Ashtabula was Sunday. Mud,” he explained. That, and the lake’s quirks.
“There are areas where it’s three or four feet deep and areas where its 80 to 100. It’s really making us earn our money, that’s for sure. It was just challenging with the way the wind was. Tomorrow’s a new day and if we can get some stable weather somebody is going to stumble into them.”
Some of the fish we’re seeing are shallow and some are mid-depth. It’ll be interesting to see what will fire,” Aarfor said. “A lot of guys are talking about the bait fish, so there should be some good walleyes out there looking at all those bite-size perch that are also out there.”
Engebretson also reported a tough Day Two of practice.
“Sustained 30 mph with gusts to 40 which made fishing really, really, difficult. I’m still just kinda looking. Some of the areas that we were fishing have gotten all muddy. The wind is calming down, so hopefully we’ll find some good fishing. We’re looking forward to Friday,” Engebretson said.
And for Minnesota’s Tom Huynh? Winds limited their Day Two prospects, but they did find some fish.
“We caught a couple of 17- to-19s, and one a little over 20, so I’m still a little nervous about getting a limit at this point. We still have a day-and-a-half left. It might be breezy tomorrow. There’s really nothing I’ve found where I can fish a certain structure or weed bed and pick off fish. They’re just so scattered to me right now,” Huynh said.
We’ll see what these three and the rest of the field find out about the so far tough-fishing Miltona in the few days left before Denny Fox lets’ em go Friday morning. Don’t blame the fish, Fan Nation. Weather so far has played a huge role.
Here’s the rundown: Teams will register and attend the rules meeting at Leaf Valley Town Hall west of Lake Miltona Thursday evening. All teams report for boat inspections starting at 5:30 a.m. both Friday and Saturday at Woodland Resort, where they will also launch. All boats are released starting at 7 a.m., and return both days at 3 p.m., with the weigh-in live at 6 p.m. at AIM’s Facebook page.
Both the weigh-ins and daily take-offs will be streamed live. And you can bet that Denny Fox will draw out the tension on Saturday at Leaf Valley Town Hall, until the winner of that Warrior-Yamaha-Garmin package is announced. Stay tuned to AIM’s Facebook page for on-water updates from the championship, and more on our great sponsors. Register for all events at AIM’s website.