(St. Paul, MN)--Mills Fleet Farm says "we strongly disagree" with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's lawsuit, alleging the retailer repeatedly sold guns to "straw purchasers" who then sold them to people prohibited from having firearms.  Ellison says a gun straw-purchased at Fleet Farm was used in a shooting in a Saint Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 wounded.  Fleet Farm responds at the time of that tragedy,  federal officials said the company's employees had "done nothing wrong" and complied with all applicable gun laws.

