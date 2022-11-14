(Alexandria, MN)--Douglas County Auditor/Treasurer, Vicki Doehling, issues a reminder to owners of land classified as agricultural or manufactured home that second half tax payments are due on or before November 15th.
Payments may be made in person at the Douglas County Auditor-Treasurer Office until 4:30pm on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. If mailing your tax payment, envelopes must be postmarked no later than November 15, 2022 to avoid late penalty. For added convenience, there are tax payment drop boxes located at the Douglas County Administrative Building (821 Cedar Street) parking lot and along the exterior wall by the main entrance.
Douglas County also offers an ACH direct payment program. With this option, your tax payment will be automatically taken out of the account of your choice on the tax due date. You will receive a notification letter approximately two weeks prior to the due date. If you would like to receive an ACH form, you may print a copy of the Direct Payment Plan from our website at www.co.douglas.mn.us found under the Auditor/Treasurer’s department.
The form can be completed and returned to the Douglas County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office at 821 Cedar St, Alexandria MN 56308. Our contact number is 320-762-3077.