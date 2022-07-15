(St. Cloud, MN)--After a couple of trying years, a St. Cloud couple is finally able to renew their vows today (Friday) on their 32nd wedding anniversary. Dorothy “Dottie” Riley and Anthony “Cooley” Riley have been together for 39 years. Dottie says it was her idea for the vow renewal, which was actually supposed to happen on their 30th anniversary but got delayed because of COVID-19.
Cooley battled COVID and was on life support for 34 days and was not expected to live. They say their secret to a happy marriage is to never go to sleep angry at each other.