(Detroit Lakes, MN)--MnDOT says that starting this week, weather and schedule permitting, Highway 55/59 will close south of the railroad tracks near Elbow Lake through the intersection of County Road 54, and will remain closed to County Road 21. The existing detour on County Road 8 and County Road 54 will be extended to include County Road 25 and County Road 1/Division Street to/from Elbow Lake.
The additional closure near Elbow Lake will be in place for approximately four weeks, as crews begin shoulder widening in this area, and realign the County Road 54 and Third Street intersections.
In addition, near Barrett, motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures and flaggers between County Road 21 and Front Street for culvert replacements.
The overall project addresses pavement concerns, shoulder widening, culvert replacements, turn lanes, access improvements, and pedestrian upgrades in the City of Barrett. It is expected to be completed by the end of October. Visit the project website to view maps and to sign up for project email updates: mndot.gov/d4/projects/elbowlake-barrett.
