(St. Paul, MN) -- A measure that provides an additional one million dollars for the state’s response to avian influenza is headed to the desk of Governor Walz. The measure passed unanimously in both the Minnesota House and Senate.
Senator Torrey Westrom from Elbow Lake says the latest number show the bird flu has affected 21 farms across our state and over a million birds -- and in less than a week, “it’s doubled.” Meanwhile, Senator Erin Murphy of St. Paul told members, “we need to move as swiftly as the infection to make sure that we’re supporting our farmers.”