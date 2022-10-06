(Washington, DC)--Minnesota is getting more than $18 million in federal funding to help residents pay their heating and utility bills this winter. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith say the money will help the Low-Income Housing Energy Assistance Program provide families with payment assistance. More than 127,000 households in Minnesota received an average benefit of over 16 hundred dollars last heating season. You can find out more information by calling Minnesota’s Energy Assistance program (1-800-657-3710) or by visiting the website energyhelp.us.