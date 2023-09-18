(Alexandria, MN)--In a world of ever-changing rules and regulations, ensuring that we are offering welcoming and inclusive accommodations to guests is more important than ever. Learn what you need to know and more at a one-hour, informative, virtual Listen & Learn event on Wednesday, October 11 from 10-11 am.
David Fenley, ADA Director of Minnesota Council on Disability and Angie Whitcomb, President/CEO of Hospitality Minnesota will explain what the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is, and how it applies to your businesses. Get your questions answered on how your business can achieve accessibility, service animals, technical specifications, MN Building Code, website requirements, and historical designation. Learn best practices, get up-to-date on the latest regulations, and ensure your business is ready to welcome all!
The event is open to everyone and is free of charge. Register by visiting the Alexandria Chamber website at alexandriamn.org and look for the registration link on the main page. Listen & Learn is a one-hour informative virtual event hosted by the Alexandria Chamber. These sessions offer information, education, support, and resources on topics that impact the community and its diverse business and organizational partners.
For more information, call the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-763-3161 or email info@alexandriamn.org.