(Undated)--Our active weather pattern is forecast to continue Tuesday into early Wednesday, and again Thursday into Friday. Some plowable snow is likely for later this week.
However, officials say more snow is possible for the weekend with another opportunity for accumulating snow Saturday into Sunday. Officials with the National Weather Service say while accumulating snow is expected, exact details remain highly uncertain at this time for the weekend storm system.
They say to continue to monitor the latest forecast for updates.