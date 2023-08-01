(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Police Department, in partnership with Alexandria Public Schools and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, will conduct a multi-agency active threat integrated response training on two days – Monday, August 7, and Wednesday, August 9 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Alexandria Area High School campus located at 4300 Pioneer Rd SE in Alexandria. The training will be throughout both days and given the sensitive nature of the training, the high school campus will be closed to the general public.
The training will include classroom and hands-on simulation activities. A significant number of emergency response vehicles will be visible and in the parking lot from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. In order to avoid any confusion, the public is being notified ahead of time.
The training exercise will focus on life saving emergency response to an active assailant incident on campus and is being staged by the Alexandria Police Department in collaboration with school district officials and local emergency responders.
“We have a strong relationship with area emergency response agencies to ensure our emergency operations plan is up-to-date and thorough,” stated Superintendent Rick Sansted. “This type of training is the best way to coordinate between agencies to help assure a coordinated, timely and effective response and recovery in the event of a major incident.”
Agencies participating in the training include: Alexandria Police Department, Alexandria Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Emergency Management, North Memorial Ambulance, Alomere Health, Life Link III, and Alexandria Technical & Community College.