(Undated)--Minnesota will see above normal temperatures in the next couple weeks. The National Weather Service and the Climate Prediction Center say that the 6 to 10 Day Outlook gives Minnesota a 50 to 60 percent chance to see above normal temperatures. Meanwhile, the 8 to 14 Day Outlook says the western half of Minnesota will have a 60 to 70 percent chance to see above normal temperatures. The eastern half of Minnesota will have a 70 to 80 percent chance to see above normal temperatures.
As far as precipitation, the outlook gives the state an above normal chance for precipitation.