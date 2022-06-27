The Red River Women's Clinic

(Courtesy: The Red River Women's Clinic)

(Fargo, ND) -- The lone abortion clinic in North Dakota reports raising more than a half-million dollars to move across the border to Moorhead, Minnesota. The Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo will have to shut down 30 days after the U-S Supreme Court removed the constitutional right to an abortion. North Dakota has a so-called trigger law outlawing the procedure. Clinic operator Tammi Kromenaker says she has secured a location in Moorhead.  A GoFundMe page set up raised more than 560-thousand dollars from nearly seven thousand donors as of late Sunday morning.

