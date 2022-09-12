AARP Fraud Watch: Don't be "duped:

(Courtesy: AARP)

(Washington, DC) --A spokesperson for the AARP Fraud Watch Network says we should quit using words like “duped” and “fell for it” when talking about cases of fraud.  Amy Nofzinger says the victims are already beating themselves up and we should put the blame on the criminal.  A report from the AARP recommends the media, law enforcement agencies, banks, and others avoid language that subtly blames the victims because it downplays the severity of the crime.  Nofzinger says doing that makes it harder to understand the actual scope of the problem and we need to change the way we respond to this growing sector of criminal activity.

