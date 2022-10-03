AAHS to host Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference

(Alexandria, MN)--Alexandria Area High School is hosting the Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference (NMRC) Championship on Friday, October 28 from 8a.m.-5 p.m. and an open robotics invite on Saturday, October 29 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Both events are located in the gymnasium at Alexandria Area High School 4300 Pioneer Rd SE Alexandria, MN and you will be asked to enter door 2 (To the left of the main entrance).
As a business they invite you to join us for an Industry and Career Expo that we will host alongside the NMRC championship on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We will accept any donations to the NMRC for a 10 x 10 booth which includes one 8 feet long table and electricity as needed. If you choose to donate $3,500 or more then you will become a title sponsor for both events. With title sponsorship we will play a promotional video (30-60 seconds) of your organization at breaks during the events and both events will be livestreamed. AAHS students will be encouraged to attend the event and there are about 1,200 students in the building. Add that to the estimated 250 robotics team students and you plan to have a number of promotional literature and maybe even some swag or goodies to hand out. If you would like to have more than one booth please contact Jennie and set up appropriate arrangements.
Officials say that currently there are 24 teams signed up to compete at the NMRC championship on Friday and the open tournament on Saturday.
You can volunteer to help out with the event. They need about 75 volunteers to make the two events happen. If you or some of your employees are available either day or both we would love to have you. As a volunteer you will receive an NMRC Volunteer shirt and meals for the day(s). In addition, they will be setting up the event on Thursday and could always use more hands on deck that afternoon/evening. Setup will occur from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on October 27.
Here is the contact information to send your donation, commercial and logo:
c/o Jennie Engle
Alexandria Area Robotics Team
510 McKay Ave N
Alexandria, MN 56308
701-361-6965