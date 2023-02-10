(Alexandria, MN)---The Alexandria Area High School (AAHS) one act play cast and crew represented section 8AA at the MSHSL State One Act Play Festival Thursday at the O'Shaughnessy Auditorium on St. Catherine's University campus in St. Paul, where they were one of three plays to earn the Spotlight on the Arts, or "Star" award, which recognizes the best plays of the day.
The AAHS play is "The Lovely Bones," by Bryony Lavery. After her murder, a young girl watches from her heaven as her family grapples with her death and she comes to terms with the afterlife. The AAHS production features senior Sydnee Byrne as Susie Salmon, senior Parker Zwach as Abigail Salmon, junior Zach Fredireksen as Jack Salmon, junior Leah Zenner as Lindsey Salmon, and junior Breck Hocum as Harvey. Rounding out the cast are senior Tai Auran as Holiday/Samuel, senior Brynn Kosters as Ruth, freshman Adison Newman as Fenerman, junior Olivia Reilly as Franny, freshman Gavyn Schmidt as Buckley/Principal, and senior Brayden Steidl as Cop. Sailor Peterson is the stage manager and Ava Reddington is the assistant stage manager. Technicians are Lauren Fiecke, Hayden Underwood, Naneisha Vargas, Teddy Tonkin, Grace Shurson, Josie Hochsprung, and Ana Risnes. Rachel Morrison is the costume designer, Jay Chipman is the set designer, and Jessica Chipman is the director.
This is the ninth consecutive state festival appearance and seventh consecutive star rating for AAHS one act play.