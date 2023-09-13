(Alexandria, MN)--It is a big week this week at Alexandria Area High School as it is homecoming week. The fun will continue through Friday with a parade and the homecoming football game as the Cardinals host St. Cloud Tech at 7 p.m.
Also this week, Grayson Grove and Sophia Korynta were crowned as this year's Alexandria Area High School homecoming king and queen. They were crowned in a ceremony this past Sunday at the Performing Arts Center at AAHS.
The community parade will take place this Friday beginning at 4 p.m. at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, and continue to Broadway St. and conclude on 17th Ave. West.