(Undated)--’Tis the season to travel, and AAA estimates 112.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home from December 23 to January 2. Officials say that an increase of 3.6 million people compared to last year and the third busiest since AAA began tracking in 2000. In the West North Central Region, 8.8 million travelers will reportedly journey 50 miles or more away from home, an increase of nearly 241,000 people over last year.
These numbers are the fourth highest travel volume for the year-end holiday travel period on record for the region.