(Alexandria, MN)--AAA says that Memorial Day weekend is expected to be the busiest travel time in three years. This year’s forecast marks the second highest single-year increase in travelers since 2010 (2021 was the highest), bringing volumes almost in line with pre-pandemic levels.
AAA predicts more than 39.2 million Americans will travel for the holiday weekend. The 8.3% increase from 2021 puts travel volumes in line with 2017 figures.
AAA says gas prices average $4.20 per gallon here in Minnesota, while in Alexandria it averages $4.09 per gallon as we head into the Memorial Day Weekend.
Officials remind everyone to drive carefully and to buckle up as there will be increased enforcement on Minnesota roadways through June 5th.