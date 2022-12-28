Mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow possible for Thursday

(Courtesy: National Weather Service)

(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that portions of Minnesota could see some light snow and possibly a wintry mix late tonight into Thursday.  The roads could be slick at times.  Officials say that a mix of drizzle, freezing rain, and snow is possible on Thursday with the best chances in the afternoon and evening.

A larger winter storm is possible for next week as we welcome in 2023.

For the latest on the roads call 511.

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
345 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

MNZ041>045-047>070-073>078-082>085-091>093-WIZ014>016-023>028-
281900-
Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-
Benton-Sherburne-Isanti-Chisago-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-
Kandiyohi-Meeker-Wright-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-
Yellow Medicine-Renville-McLeod-Sibley-Carver-Scott-Dakota-
Redwood-Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Rice-Goodhue-Watonwan-Blue Earth-
Waseca-Steele-Martin-Faribault-Freeborn-Polk-Barron-Rusk-
St. Croix-Pierce-Dunn-Pepin-Eau Claire-
345 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central and
southern Minnesota, and west central Wisconsin.

.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight.

There is a slight chance tonight for a mix of light snow, light
freezing rain and light rain.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday.

A mix of light snow, light freezing rain, and light rain is
possible on Thursday.

Impactful winter weather is possible early next week, as a large
system impacts portions of the Upper Midwest.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

SKYWARN spotter activation will not be needed.

