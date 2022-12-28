(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that portions of Minnesota could see some light snow and possibly a wintry mix late tonight into Thursday. The roads could be slick at times. Officials say that a mix of drizzle, freezing rain, and snow is possible on Thursday with the best chances in the afternoon and evening.
A larger winter storm is possible for next week as we welcome in 2023.
For the latest on the roads call 511.
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN 345 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022 MNZ041>045-047>070-073>078-082>085-091>093-WIZ014>016-023>028- 281900- Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stevens-Pope-Stearns- Benton-Sherburne-Isanti-Chisago-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa- Kandiyohi-Meeker-Wright-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington- Yellow Medicine-Renville-McLeod-Sibley-Carver-Scott-Dakota- Redwood-Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Rice-Goodhue-Watonwan-Blue Earth- Waseca-Steele-Martin-Faribault-Freeborn-Polk-Barron-Rusk- St. Croix-Pierce-Dunn-Pepin-Eau Claire- 345 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central and southern Minnesota, and west central Wisconsin. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight. There is a slight chance tonight for a mix of light snow, light freezing rain and light rain. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. A mix of light snow, light freezing rain, and light rain is possible on Thursday. Impactful winter weather is possible early next week, as a large system impacts portions of the Upper Midwest. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... SKYWARN spotter activation will not be needed.