(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Monday morning through early Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. This is in effect for far western parts of the forecast area where the combination of mixed precipitation, and a couple of inches of snow, will present some travel impacts. An earlier transition to snow could mean higher amounts.
For the latest on the roads call 511.
Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN 336 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023 MNZ041-047-048-054>056-064-161745- /O.CON.KMPX.WW.Y.0004.230116T1200Z-230117T1200Z/ Douglas-Stevens-Pope-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-Yellow Medicine- Including the cities of Alexandria, Morris, Glenwood, Madison, Benson, Montevideo, and Granite Falls 336 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mix of snow and freezing rain expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Yellow Medicine, Lac Qui Parle, Chippewa, Swift, Stevens, Pope, and Douglas counties in western Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute today and morning commute Tuesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.