(St. Paul, MN) -- Preliminary numbers from the state Office of Traffic Safety show 108 unbelted drivers died on Minnesota roads in 2021 -- up three from the previous year. Director Mike Hanson says, “it’s a disturbing and completely preventable upward trend in the number of unrestrained motorists who are being killed and seriously injured as a result of not putting on that seatbelt.” Hanson says instances of reckless driving behavior coincided with the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.
A statewide seat belt campaign begins Monday and runs through June Fifth.