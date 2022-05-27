(Undated)--We have a nice start to the Memorial Day Weekend for Friday with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures. However, some showers and thunderstorms will move in late tonight into early Saturday for the start of the weekend. There exists a marginal risk of severe weather on Saturday.
On Sunday, however, we could see some strong to severe storms across Minnesota as a stronger storm system arrives. The Storm Prediction Center says the storms will move into eastern North Dakota and South Dakota early Sunday, and then push off to the east into Minnesota. Large hail, damaging winds, and some tornadoes can't be ruled out on Sunday across the state.
Stay with us for the latest on the weather this Memorial Day Weekend.
Analysis for Sunday:
Forecast soundings show some low-level veering and strengthening of winds with height, strongly supporting supercells with initial storm development during the late afternoon/early evening. Large to very large hail is likely with the more intense supercells. Tornadoes are also possible, especially in warm-sector areas early on where temperature-dewpoint depressions are not too large (less than 20 deg F). An evolution towards clusters is expected during the evening as a central Great Plains LLJ intensifies. A lingering threat for hail/wind will probably continue through the evening into the overnight.