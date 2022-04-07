Eric Grament

(Courtesy: Waseca County Jail)

(New Ulm, MN) -- A New Ulm police investigator is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct. Eric Gramentz was arrested by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Waseca County Jail early Tuesday. Gramentz is accused of committing multiple acts of criminal sexual contact over time with a victim under 16 and having a significant criminal sexual relationship with a victim under 16.

Tags