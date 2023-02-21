(Undated)--A historic winter storm is set for hit Minnesota over the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says this winter storm could very well break top five snowfalls in the Twin Cities dating back to 1884.
They say the top event, a memorable one that seems to come up every year, was the Halloween Blizzard of 1991 with 28.4 inches of snow. At number three and number four is a storm over Thanksgiving weekend in 1985 that amounted to 21.1 inches and in January of 1982, with totals of 20 and 17.4 inches respectively. Finally, at number five was the Domebuster of 2010 with 17.1 inches.
With this storm, officials say that travel will be treacherous Wednesday night through Thursday. As can be inferred from the above historical perspective, this is not a once-a-year event.
For the latest on the roads call 511.