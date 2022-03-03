(Alexandria, MN)--If you see a lot of semis moving along I-94 this evening, it is part of two separate groups of truckers that are traveling east and are known as the "American Freedom Convoy." The truckers are traveling across the region on their way to Washington, D.C.
One convoy will leave Minot, North Dakota and reach Fargo this evening. After that the truckers will head into Minnesota and will be traveling along I-94 in the Alexandria area and then spend the night tonight in the Sauk Centre area. Organizers say they are expected to be in the Alexandria area sometime between 5 pm and 9 pm this evening.
The convoy will continue on I-94 to Hudson, Wisconsin on Friday.
A second convoy is traveling across southern Minnesota on I-90.
The plan is for these convoys to join up with the four other others in Ohio, before they all head to the Washington D.C. area.