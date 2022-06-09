(Alexandria, MN)--A Community Notification Meeting that was set for today (June 9) at 5:00 p.m. at the Alexandria City Hall to provide residents with useful information on public safety and answer your questions in regards to the release of Joshua Lee Holby, has been canceled. Holby is a Level 3 offender and is set to be released from prison on June 14, 2022 to intensive supervised release.
However, at this time upon release he will be residing in a jurisdiction outside of Douglas County. He will not be residing in Alexandria as previously stated. The Community Notification Meeting that was previously scheduled has been cancelled, due to the residency location being changed.
Holby is now set to move to Wadena following his release. The charges against him stem from his participation in the kidnapping of Jasmine Block back in 2017.