(St. Paul, MN) -- A Click It or Ticket statewide seat belt campaign begins today (MON). Mike Hanson with the Office of Traffic Safety says too many Minnesotans skipped belting up the last two years and the number of people killed by not wearing a seat belt rose in 2021 for the second year in a row. He says the Minnesota State Patrol and more than 300 police enforcement agencies across the state will be looking for unrestrained drivers and passengers.
Hanson says the fine if you’re caught driving unbelted can range from 120 to 140 dollars. The Click It or Ticket campaign runs through June Fifth.