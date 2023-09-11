(Alexandria, MN)—Today (Monday) is the day to honor those who died during the attack on America back on September 11, 2001. Locally, a special remembrance will be held on the lawn of the 3M plant adjacent to Highway 29 in Alexandria. This event is held annually in remembrance of the 2001 terrorist attacks that killed 2,996 people. Scout Troop 496 helped cover the 3M lawn with American flags over the weekend.
Mike Bjerkness, one of the Scout Troop 496 leaders, says the event will include many agencies across the area.
The Douglas County Honor Guard, the Alexandria Fire Department, and the Alexandria Police Department will be part of the ceremony today, as well as members of local law enforcement and numerous other response teams from throughout Douglas County. The event begins at 8:30 am, with presentations of the color guard taking place at 8:55 am and 9:25 am – the approximate times when the two towers of the World Trade Center collapsed. Everyone is welcome to attend.