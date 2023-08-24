(Alexandria, MN)--Organizers say that more than 800 Shriners and their spouses are in Alexandria this week. The Shriners are part of the Midwest Shrine Association and are from all over Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan and Canada. They will have a parade that will travel north on Broadway starting at 5:30 p.m. today. (Thursday) The public is encouraged to line-up along the entire parade route.
Mike Pray of the Alexandria Shriners says of the parade route...
Pray also says there is a benefit of being the host city as you get to go first.
During the convention the Midwest Shrine Association members will have a number of other activities that are open to the public. A parade will also take place this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in Glenwood.
For more details go to midwestshrineassociation.org.