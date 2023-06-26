(Alexandria, MN)--Thousands of spectators enjoyed a stellar lineup of performances at the 39th Annual Vikingland Band Festival on Sunday, as the parade escaped with little more than a few passing raindrops despite the clouds.
The Alexandria Marching Band served as host to more than 1,000 students from across Minnesota. 728 Cadets scored 88.8 to claim its fifth Grand Champion title, followed closely by perennial contender Waconia with 87.8. Milaca scored 85.4, Dassel-Cokato scored 84.1, and Champlin Park scored 81.5 to round out the overall top five. Winona Cotter was sixth overall, claiming first place in Class A and also earning its first People's Choice Award.
Plans are already in the works for next year’s band festival.
Results from Sunday:
CLASS A - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
76.10 Winona Cotter (MN)
75.80 Richfield (MN)
70.10 Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (MN)
COLOR GUARD - Richfield
PERCUSSION - Richfield
WIND SECTION - Winona Cotter
CLASS AA - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
85.40 Milaca (MN)
84.10 Dassel-Cokato (MN)
71.50 Fergus Falls (MN)
COLOR GUARD - Milaca
PERCUSSION - Dassel-Cokato
WIND SECTION - Milaca
CLASS AAA - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
87.80 Waconia (MN)
73.60 Sauk Rapids-Rice (MN)
73.50 Sartell (MN)
COLOR GUARD - Waconia
PERCUSSION - Waconia
WIND SECTION - Waconia
CLASS AAAA - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
88.80 728 Cadets (MN)
81.50 Champlin Park (MN)
74.90 St. Michael-Albertville (MN)
COLOR GUARD - Champlin Park
PERCUSSION - 728 Cadets
WIND SECTION - 728 Cadets
EXHIBITION - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Alexandria (MN) -- Host Band
Minnesota Brass Drum & Bugle Corps -- Honor Unit
River City Rhythm Drum & Bugle Corps -- Honor Unit