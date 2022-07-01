Fuel prices high but 48 million set to hit the roadways

Fuel prices are not hindering people hitting the roadways this 4th of July Weekend, 

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesotans are not pumping the brakes this holiday weekend. Nearly 48 million Americans are ready to hit the road, and Triple-A Minnesota’s Meredith Mitts says gas prices don’t seem to be deterring drivers. The statewide average price right now is four-69 a gallon, while “a year ago it was two-95.” The good news? Mitts says prices “seem to be slowly creeping down.” Minnesotans are paying about $1.75 more for a gallon of unleaded this holiday weekend.

