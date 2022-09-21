FBI seeking additional suspects in fraud case in Minnesota

(Courtesy: FBI)

(Minneapolis, MN)--Anyone with information on the $250 million “Feed Our Future” fraud case is urged to contact U-S Attorney Andrew Luger’s office or the local FBI. At least 47 defendants are charged with conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and bribery in the case. Minneapolis FBI Agent Michael Paul says the programs were created to feed children, but these individuals were stealing taxpayer funds. Luger says the case is the largest example of COVID-related fraud in the U-S. More charges are expected in the weeks ahead.

