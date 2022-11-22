Enterprise Minnesota survey shows many manufacturers predicting downturn

(Courtesy: Enterprise Minnesota)

(St. Paul, MN)--Over 40-percent of Minnesota manufacturers surveyed are predicting a recession next year.  The survey was administered in August and September by Enterprise Minnesota.  Less that 20-percent surveyed last year expected a recession.  Since the survey was completed, the Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates twice, increasing recession fears.  The survey has been conducted annually since 2008.

