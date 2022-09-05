(Alexandria MN)--3M Alexandria and Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County both achieved milestones in 2022, celebrating 55 and 25 years in Alexandria, respectively.
The celebration will continue this week as the two organizations come together this Thursday, September 8th for a Workplace Team Build. During the build, which will be held in the parking lot at 3M, Habitat will supply the building materials, tools, safety equipment, and supervision. 3M will offer the space and volunteers. Together, volunteers will build interior walls, door jambs, and window headers for the next three Habitat homes. “I’m excited to provide an opportunity for all of our team members to participate and give back to the community,” shared Paul Quam, 3M Plant Manager. “Habitat for Humanity is a great organization. We are thrilled to be able to support them and their homebuyers.”
Habitat relies on the support of hundreds of volunteers each year to build and improve homes. “This 3M partnership is a great example of how we continue to receive support to fulfill Habitat’s mission of bringing people together to build homes, communities, and hope,” stated Lori Anderson, Habitat’s Executive Director. “We have a caring community that comes together and wants to make a difference.”
Unfortunately, one in four Douglas County households spends more than 30% of their monthly income on housing alone which is not affordable nor sustainable. Habitat’s homeownership program helps hard-working families purchase a home with an affordable mortgage. Homebuyers are selected based on the need for housing, ability to pay, and a willingness to partner. Applications are available online at hfhdouglascounty.org and at the Habitat office. Homebuyers for 2023 are currently being approved.
For more information on how to support Habitat or get involved, contact the office at 320-762-4255, info@hfhdouglascounty.org, or visit hfhdouglascounty.org
Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County has been an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International since 1997 and has built or renovated 80 houses and completed 54 Aging in Place projects throughout Douglas County. Volunteers provide most of the labor. Tax deductible donations of money, land and materials are provided by individuals, organizations, churches, foundations, and businesses. Habitat is an equal housing opportunity.