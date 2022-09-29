3,742 traffic stops by Minnesota State Patrol during campaign

(Lt. Gordon Shank picture courtesy: Minnesota State Patrol)

(St. Paul, MN)--More than 3,700 stops were made during a summer traffic initiative aimed at addressing dangerous driving behaviors on Minnesota roads. State Patrol Lieutenant Gordon Shank says they made sure Project 20-22 was not just a “metro area” program. He says their Brainerd, Rochester, and Duluth district offices were heavily involved in getting speeders to slow down and distracted drivers to stay off their phones. Over six weekends from May through September, 2,700 drivers were stopped for speeding -- along with 144 seat belt violations, 137 distracted drivers, and 61 impaired driving arrests. Shank says the goal of Project 20-22 is to save lives.

Tags